Anushka Sharma with her husband, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli.

Source: Twitter

With the cancellation of the much-anticipated international cricket match between South Africa and India Anushka Sharma, the wife of India’s captain Virat Kohli, has suggested an “isolation” trip to the Solomon Islands. The international cricket match was called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Bollywood star herself Anushka Sharma says that now that her husband is free from national and club duties, she wants to spend time with him and go an "isolation trip, away from their daily regime."

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have visited many countries all around the world. Their last trip was to the valley nation of Bhutan. Kohli also celebrated his 31st birthday in this location as the power couple shared plenty of pictures from their visit.

Anushka Sharma has now suggested to her husband for a trip to a far away Island. The Bollywood star wants her husband to visit Solomon Islands as it “will also act as an isolation trip during the time of the widespread coronavirus.”

The trip will act as a moment of leisure for Virat Kohli ahead of the grueling IPL season. Not only that, the star batsman, who makes record breaking look easy can also teach the young Solomon Islander how to put bat to the ball.

Vincent Kumar, a recent Solomon Island resident of Indian descent, says that it would be an absolute pleasure to play host to the power couple, and says he will be renewing his driving license just in case.

With cricketaddictor.com