We Can Do It: Manele

Parliamentary Opposition Leader Jeremiah Manele says he is confident that Solomon Islands can successfully host the Pacific Games 2023.

“The preparations for the Pacific Games will not be an easy task but I am confident that we can do it. It is not impossible if we all work together to create history for ourselves and leave behind a legacy for our children to be proud of,” he said.

Mr Manele was speaking in Parliament yesterday on his contributions to the Pacific Games 2023 Bill 2016.

He said the imminent challenge now is for the government to take the lead after passing this Bill to put in place the required legal framework that will allow proper management and implementation of activities in preparation for the 2023 Pacific Games.

“I know that the government needs not to be reminded that six years is not a very long time if we take into consideration the huge task of building infrastructures and many other aspects of staging the event. This is not a challenge only for the current Government but also for future Governments,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Leader also encouraged the current Government and other future Governments to must take the responsibility to continue to inform Parliament and the people of the progressive reports of developments leading up to the Games.

“As such, it is appropriate that timeframes must be put in place to avoid last minute setbacks. Time does not wait for anyone and time flies and therefore we must start now. We should aim for all infrastructures and sporting facilities to be built by 2021 or 2022” he said.

Press Release: Opposition Group