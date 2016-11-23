Wednesday, 23 November 2016 9:53 AM

Vehicle Owners Warned of Faulty Parts

A taxi fleet owner is calling on the police to investigate suppliers of faulty vehicle parts after receiving numerous complaints from his taxi drivers.

“I have had a lot of complaints from my drivers, so I decided to warn all my friends, and now calling on the police to investigate.

“The part that seems to be faulty, or many have complained about, is the distributor, someone is supplying faulty distributors,” he said.

He says that everyone understands that many of the vehicle parts sold in places like China Town are non-genuine parts, “but they are cheap and they sometimes last.”

“My main concern is not that, my concern is someone is knowingly selling faulty parts, we have identified a few shops and will forward our complaints if they do not recall or refund these faulty distributors.”

He says that sadly such practice is not uncommon, and many have become victims.

“I have had huge arguments with some of these shop owners, once I had to bring my car, parked it in front of their shop, and proved to them the part did not work before they believed me.”

Also in EconomyAll Economy News
Magnitude 7.8 Quake Strikes Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands’ Q3 Visitor arrivals Continue in Positive Mode
Tropical Low Moves across Solomon Islands
 
Need to Transfer Money from Overseas?
Compare Costs from Different Companies
From toGo
Provided by
Opinions All Opinions
Letters to the Editor All Letters
Used Stamp Plea for Charity
By MRS TERRI BUSH RNIB, UK
Aims and Achievements
By GRAVIS PITU Fulton College, Fiji
Indonesian interference in the Solomon Islands
By JOE COLLINS Sydney, Australia