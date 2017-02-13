Monday, 13 February 2017 9:43 AM

Suspect in Custody over Death of former Miss PNG

PNG Police say that charges will be laid against a suspect in the death of former Miss PNG Ruby Laufa.

NCD metropolitan police commander, Ben Turi, told Loop PNG that the charges will be laid against the suspect following an autopsy on Laufa’s body, which is set to take place today.

The suspect, from East New Britain Province, is currently in custody, being questioned by CID officers. The suspect is said to be related to a prominent public figure, although details remain sketchy.

Turi says the suspect was picked up after the incident yesterday that led to Laufa’s death.

Laufa was the Miss South Pacific PNG from 2012 to 2013.

She was just a couple of days shy of her 25th birthday when she passed away.

 

Also in RegionalAll Regional News
Preserving Staple Crops in the Islands
By CHRISTY SAKAZIRO - PROJECT DIRECTOR, MICRONESIAN HUMANITIES
Solidarity Events Planned to mark Morning Star
Asian Community in Tonga Concerned over Increase in Targeted Offences
Source: Loop PNG
Former Miss PNG Ruby Laufa.
 
Need to Transfer Money from Overseas?
Compare Costs from Different Companies
From toGo
Provided by
Opinions All Opinions
Letters to the Editor All Letters
Gizo hospital Opens Early for 2017
By GARY MCKAY Australia
Google Maps Street View please!
By LAURENCE CARROLL Alexandra Otago New Zealand
Used Stamp Plea for Charity
By MRS TERRI BUSH RNIB, UK