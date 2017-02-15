Solomon Islands U17 Holds Fiji to a Draw

The Solomon Islands held Fiji to a 1-1 draw in their first pool match in the OFC U17 Championship in Tahiti.

Fiji made a dream start when Ratu Dau opened the scoring in the 2nd minute.

Fiji led 1-0 till the breather.

Solomon Islands started the second half strongly and equalized in the 51st minute through Ellis Mana.

The side is also pooled with New Zealand and Samoa.

New Zealand thrashed Samoa 11-0 earlier.

Fiji U17: 1. Mohammed Alam (GK), 2. Kishan Sami, 6. Mohammed Naizal (C), 7. Semi Matalau, 8. Shaneel Narayan, 12. Kemueli Uluikavoro, 14. Shivam Naidu, 15. Iliesa Rakuka, 16. Ratu Dau, 17. Jone Sukulu, 19. Mohammed Jamil.

Substitutes: 20. Asaeli Batikasa (GK), 3. Paula Tuinaserau, 4. Simione Nabenu, 5. Jovilisi Muloca, 9. Shaheel Gounder, 10. Navau Tikoruku, 11. Fardean Hussein, 13. Waisake Soga, 18. Romit Narayan.

Coach: Shalen Lal (FIJ)

Solomon Islands U17: 1. Joel NANAGO (GK), 2. John AETA (C), 3. Aengari GAGAME, 4. Junior ASHLEY, 5. Raymond DAUABU, 7. Junior KAONI, 9. Don KEANA, 10. Elis MANA, 11. Ali MEKAWIR, 15. Alfred ELVIS, 18. Steward TOATA.

Substitutes: 12. John BROWN (GK), 6. Bobby RAMO, 8. Simon JEDZINI, 13. Stanley RYNIKER, 14. Danny OFENI, 16. John MANA, 17. Michael LALO.

Coach: Marlon HOUKARAWA (SOL)