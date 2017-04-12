Solomon Islands To Host 5th PIDF Summit In August

As the current Chair of the Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF), Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare says Solomon Islands is looking forward to hosting the 5th Pacific Islands Development Forum (PIDF) Summit in August this year.

Hon Sogavare met a visiting team from the Suva-based PIDF Secretariat led by the Deputy Director General, Peni Lomaloma in Honiara today.

Mr Lomaloma updated the Prime Minister on the Organisation’s progresses including its 2017-2020 Strategic Plan following last year’s Summit in Honiara as well as a brief on the upcoming August Summit.

The Summit is expected to attract hundreds of visitors from around the region and the world to Honiara for a series of meetings focusing on the “Blue Economy concept”.

“I am really looking forward to host our visitors in August,” Hon Sogavare said.

Created in 2013, the PIDF is a unique organisation, with membership from across the Pacific, inclusive of Regional Governments and Territories, the Private Sector, which is the primary generator of economic prosperity and also from the Civil Society who represents a genuine voice in development.

The Organisation was created out of a desire to bring Transformative Changes in member countries by focusing on sustainable and inclusive development in the region.

The PIDF uses the expertise of the private sector, normative leadership of the public sector, and successful delivery mechanisms of civil society in its services to its members.

Press Release: OPMC