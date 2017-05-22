Solomon Islands in VIP Worldwide Tour for Second Year Running

Solomon Islands has again featured on an exclusive VIP Worldwide Package Tour, organized by Abercrombie and Kent.

American actress and comedian Jenifer Lewis was part of a group of 50 VIP international travellers arriving on board a privately chartered Boeing jet last week as part of the 2017 ‘Abercrombie & Kent - from the Tropics to the Arctic’ program visiting the Solomon Islands for just 24 hours.

The Solomon Islands leg of the global tour was organised by Travel Solomons.

A highlight of the group’s visit was a visit to Kakabona where they were treated to a Panpipe concert and a seafood feast.

According to Travel Solomons’ managing director, Karen Foimua the absolute highlight of the group’s visit was being invited to attend an exclusively arranged bride-price ceremony using traditional shell money - ‘tafuluae’.

Shell money is still used in the Solomon Islands to buy food, canoes and sometimes even homes.

Praising Travel Solomons for its hard work in securing the opportunity for two years in a row, Solomon Islands Visitors Bureau CEO, Josefa ‘Jo’ Tuamoto said the inclusion of the Solomon Islands in this VIP program "was a real feather fin the cap for the destination as we focus on the high-end niche market with 5 star experiences.”

The 26-day 2017 Abercrombie & Kent itinerary also included Columbia, French Polynesia, the Philippines, Mongolia, Uzbekistan and Iceland.

Press Release: SIVB