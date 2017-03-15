Solomon Islands Dive Expeditions Sponsors Photography Contest Worth SBD$1.7 Million

Solomon Islands Dive Expeditions along with its sister-company Dive Munda, is hosting the largest photography contest in Solomon Islands history. With over $22,000USD ($1.7 million SBD) in prizes, the contest is expected to draw submissions from around the world.

Photographers are invited to submit their best photos or portfolios of life above or underwater in Solomon Islands.

"An international jury will reward the best portfolio along with best underwater shots. Up to 100 honorable mentions will be selected and submitted for public judging and selection of an additional prize winner," the company said in a brief statement.

"Solomon Islands is still relatively undiscovered by travellers. We want our visitors to share their experiences and inspire others to visit these beautiful happi isles."

From WWII relics scattered in the jungle to leaf-hut villages where traditional culture is alive, there’s so much on offer. Then there’s the visual appeal, with scenery reminiscent of a Discovery Channel documentary: volcanic islands, croc-infested mangroves, huge lagoons, amazing underwater vistas and tropical islets. Travelling the Solomons onboard Taka allows divers and adventure seekers to discover the very best of the Central and Western provinces.

Contest information:

Full Rules and Details: http://www.solomonsdiving.com/photo-contest-rules

Deadline: Dec 31, 2017

Results of the Vote: Jan/Feb 2018

Photographs must comply with contest rules and must be submitted via the SIDE Website Ultimate Photo Competition page.

About Solomon Islands Dive Expeditions:

Solomon Islands Dive Expeditions first started operations in 2014 with its vessel Solomon Star. In 2016, the company expanded operations with a new vessel, Taka. With 12 guest rooms housing up to 24 clients, Taka explores diving in some of the most remote and beautiful locations in the Solomons. Divers explore cuts and caverns, WWII wrecks and pristine coral diversity throughout the Ngella and Russell Island groups as well as travelling to Marovo Lagoon. While scuba diving is the main focus of these trips, Taka’s guests are also introduced to the vibrant culture within Solomon Islands with village visits and tours.

Contact: To learn more about this contest, please contact

Shaz Kozak

Solomon Islands Dive Expeditions

Office: (604) 315 5932

shaz@dive-solomon.com