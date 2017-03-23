New SSPM Announced

The Prime Minister’s Office has announced that legal professional, Mr John Muria Junior, has been endorsed by the Public Service Commission to take up a short term appointment as the Special Secretary to the Prime Minister (SSPM).

This is subject to Mr Muria completing a handover of his responsibilities as the Chief Crown Counsel (CCC) to the Attorney General’s Chamber’s after which an Agreement of Service is expected to be executed in the coming days.

Mr Muria had resigned as CCC from the AGC on the 24th January this year and his 3 months compulsory period of notice is due to lapse on the 24th of April 2017.

The Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet said Prime Minister Hon Manasseh Sogavare has chosen Mr Muria for the top political appointment based on his legal qualifications, relevant government experience, ability to perform and his good standing in general.