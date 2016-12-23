Friday, 23 December 2016 9:39 AM

New Australia Awards Scholarship Recipients Get Ready to Study

Thirty-nine Solomon Islanders have been granted prestigious Australia Awards Scholarships to study at universities in Australia and the Pacific in 2017.

Deputy High Commissioner Mick Hassett congratulated the scholarship recipients at a pre-departure brief to help the students prepare for living and studying in a new country. He encouraged them to prepare for a challenging and rewarding experience.

The Deputy High Commissioner said ‘Australia Awards are prestigious awards that will contribute to economic and social development in Solomon Islands’.

Scholarship recipients were joined by Australia Awards Alumni and the Scholarship team at the Australian High Commission who briefed the group about what to expect and how to prepare for living and studying in Australia and the Pacific.

Deputy High Commissioner Hassett said ‘People-to-people links between Australia and Solomon Islands are an important outcome of the program and I encourage you to establish networks with your fellow students and university contacts’.

Students will begin Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in 2017 in fields including health, education, Information Technology, business, law, engineering, environmental studies and gender.

New students will join a growing Australia Awards Alumni that includes leaders and professionals who are making great contributions in the public sector, business and academia.

Press Release: Australian High Commission Office

Also in EconomyAll Economy News
Gizo Hospital Opens Early For Surgery in 2017
09:14AM
Magnitude 7.8 Quake Strikes Solomon Islands
Solomon Islands’ Q3 Visitor arrivals Continue in Positive Mode
Source: Photo supplied
Students will begin Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in 2017 in fields including health, education, Information Technology, business, law, engineering, environmental studies and gender.
 
Need to Transfer Money from Overseas?
Compare Costs from Different Companies
From toGo
Provided by
Opinions All Opinions
Letters to the Editor All Letters
Google Maps Street View please!
By LAURENCE CARROLL Alexandra Otago New Zealand
Used Stamp Plea for Charity
By MRS TERRI BUSH RNIB, UK
Aims and Achievements
By GRAVIS PITU Fulton College, Fiji