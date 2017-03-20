Kenilorea Takes Up MFAET Top Post

The Government has formally announced Peter Kenilorea Jr. as the new substantive Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade (MFAET).

Mr Kenilorea is the elder son of the country’s first Prime Minister, the Late Sir Peter Kenilorea.

Prior to his appointment by the Solomon Islands Government, Mr Kenilorea was employed as an International Civil Servant with the United Nations Secretariat in New York.

From 2000-2017 he has held positions in the UN Office of Legal Affairs, the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the UN Department of General Assembly and Conference Management, the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, and the UN Office of the High Representative for Least Developed Countries, Landlocked Developing Countries, and Small Island Developing States.

From 1996-2000, he was employed by the Solomon Islands Government, serving in the Attorney General’s Chambers and from 1994-1995 he was employed by Jennifer Corrin Barrister & Solicitor.

Mr Kenilorea has obtained an LLB from the University of Waikato in New Zealand which he has attended from 1991-1994. He also obtained an LLM in International Law from the University of Nottingham in the UK which he attended from 1997-1998.

Most of his secondary schooling was done at Wesley College, New Zealand which he attended from 1986-1990. He also spent a year at the Su’u National Secondary School on Malaita in 1985. He is married with two children.

As he settles down in Office this week, Mr Kenilorea said he was truly honoured to serve as the Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade.

“I look forward to representing the interest of the Solomon Islands Government and its people. At the national level the Ministry will continue to enhance close cooperation with all substantive ministries. At the international level we will continue to engage constructively with our many partners,” he said.

“I am bringing the experiences I have gained over the years at the global level to my new position to hopefully make a positive contribution that would ultimately benefit our beloved nation, Solomon Islands, and its peoples” he added.

Press Release: OPMC