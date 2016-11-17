Interpol Suspends Solomon Islands Membership Application

Interpol has passed a resolution to suspend Solomon Islands application to join the international police organization, pending a study reviewing the process established for Interpol membership.

The resolution follows Interpol’s Executive Committee decision that "a clear and transparent process with a defined set of criteria for membership of Interpol was required."

Reports say that while the study is being carried out, all current and future applications for membership including those from the Republic of Kosovo, the State of Palestine and the Solomon Islands have been suspended.

The General Assembly endorsed the appointment of an adviser to conduct the study and make recommendations on the process for membership.

"The Adviser, former Under-Secretary-General for Legal Affairs and Legal Counsel of the UN, Hans Corell, will carry out the study so that the new process can be presented to the 86th General Assembly in 2017 in Beijing," a UN statement reads.

The Lyon-based Interpol currently has 190 member countries, enabling police across the globe to share information.

Solomon Islands submitted its application for membership to the Interpol during a visit to Singapore in early August 2015.

The than Minister of Police, National Security and Correctional Services, Hon. Peter Shanel Agovaka, submitted the application during a visit to the Interpol Global Complex for Innovation.

Mr Agovaka said at the time that the country’s membership will create an “opportunity for law enforcement agencies in Solomon Islands to work together and build their capacity through training that will be offered by Interpol.”

Meanwhile, a well-placed source within the Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) says “it is just a matter of time, once the report is submitted and a process for membership is established we are confident we will be admitted.”

He says that the fact that the Solomon Islands are not yet a member does “not change anything, we have a growing reputation in the region and our capabilities continue to improve.”