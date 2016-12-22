High Commissioner Beck Presents Letters of Introduction to PM Turnbull

Solomon Islands new High Commissioner to Australia, His Excellency Collin David Beck, presented his Letters of Introduction to the Prime Minister of Australia, Hon Malcolm Turnbull yesterday at the Office of the Prime Minister in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Building in Sydney.

His Excellency Beck is Career diplomat who began his service with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade in 1988, making him one of Solomon Islands most seasoned diplomats.

Prior to his new appointment as High Commissioner to Australia, His Excellency Beck served as Solomon Islands Permanent Representative at the United Nations from November 2003 until August this year. He also served as Counsellor to the Solomon Islands Permanent Mission to the European Union in the 1990s.

His Excellency Beck conveyed ‘sincere’ greetings from Solomon Islands Prime Minister Hon Manasseh Sogavare and the Government and People of Solomon Islands to the Australian Prime Minister, Government and People at the Letters Presentation ceremony.

He stated that Australia’s strategic proximity to Solomon Islands is an advantage that must be utilised and added that plans to connect sub-marine cables from Sydney to Solomon Islands can enhance trade between the two countries.

His Excellency Beck acknowledged Australia’s role and support for the Regional Assistance Mission to Solomon Islands (RAMSI) and its ongoing drawdown process.

He conveyed to Prime Minister Turnbull, the Solomon Islands Government’s intention to host an event to mark the conclusion of the RAMSI ‘Helpem Fren Mission.’

His Excellency Beck said it will be an opportunity for the Solomon Islands Prime Minister, Government and People to convey their appreciation to all leaders of RAMSI participating countries and expressed hope that the Australian Prime Minister will be able to be in Solomon Islands for the occasion. Prime Minister Sogavare will be issuing an invitation to that event.

Prime Minister Hon Turnbull, in turn, affirmed that Australia remains committed to its engagements with Solomon Islands and expressed hope that the bilateral relations between the two countries will reach new heights during his tenure.

Prime Minister Turnbull also stated that he looks forward to host Prime Minister Sogavare when he visits Australia as guest of his Government next year.

His Excellency Beck takes up postings as High Commission after his predecessor, His Excellency Late Beraki Jino, was appointed to the post of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs & External Trade in 2014.

His Excellency Beck holds a master’s degree in International Relations from the University of Queensland, a Foreign Services Certificate from Oxford University and a bachelor’s degree in administration and political science from the University of the South Pacific.

Press Release: OPMC