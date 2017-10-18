Wednesday, 18 October 2017 9:06 AM

Chinese Intvestor with PNG Interests Being Probed

The company trying to develop Papua New Guinea's Frieda River mine is under investigation in China.

Several executives with Guangdong Rising Assets Management are being probed for questionable investments.

The Chinese state-owned enterprise's former chairman has been handed over to prosecutors after investments in several Australian mining ventures lost more than $US1 billion.

The Australian newspaper reports Li Jinming was earlier expelled from the Communist Party over losses incurred before the company's investment in PNG.

Two years ago the firm acquired Australian copper and gold company PanAust for $US140 million.

PanAust owns 80 percent interest in the Frieda River Copper-Gold Project which is yet to get off the ground.

The feasibility of the project in a remote part of PNG's Sepik region remains subject to further studies.

Source: radionz.co.nz

Also in RegionalAll Regional News
Refugees May Remain in PNG if US Resettlement Fails
Fiji Airways Group Records Profit of $84.5 Million FJD in 2016
Iranian Refugee Sawari’s PNG Trial Deferred to End of Month
By SALLY POKITON IN PORT MORESBY
Frieda River heading north to join the Sepik River.
Opinions All Opinions
Letters to the Editor All Letters
Opinion Article: Can our Human Rights come in handy this year? By Nimi Princewill
By NIMI PRINCEWILL Uyo, Nigeria
Opinion Article: Nuclear Weapons and World Peace: U.S. Playing The Role of Arsonist and Firefighter
By NIMI PRINCEWILL Uyo, Nigeria
Opinion Article: Education and Fancy Clothes Do Not Erase The Savage Nature of Humans By Nimi Princewill
By NIMI PRINCEWILL Uyo, Nigeria