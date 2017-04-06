Australia funds Special Development Centre (SDC) Kaikai House for Students with Special Needs (Guadalcanal)

The school is looking to develop a Kaikai house (restaurant) for children with special needs, and to ensure that basic skills are developed in the preparation of a healthy diet, as well as developing catering and customer service skills. The Australian funding will provide a 4 burner stove-oven, cooking and eating utensils, a fridge and freezer, and solar panels to establish the Kaikai house. The project will be invaluable for helping students with special needs develop life skills so they can find jobs and generate income upon leaving school.
The NSW Legislative Assembly will also contribute to this project by providing a garden and chicken coup. The Ministry of Education and Human Resources Development has already provided the Kaikai house structure and will assist to upgrade the vegetable garden.
“The Australian Government is pleased to support such a worthwhile project, one whose benefits go beyond the SDC skills program, ensuring that students with special needs can acquire skills to help them develop their own livelihoods upon leaving school,” said the Australian High Commissioner, Rod Brazier.
The Australian Government’s Direct Aid Program aims to improve livelihoods in some of Solomon Islands’ most remote and disadvantaged areas. Application forms can be collected from the Australian High Commission in Mud Alley or by emailing kennedy.folasi@dfat.gov.au.
