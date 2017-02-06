Australia Awards Scholarships Now Open for 2018

The Australia Awards Scholarships 2018 intake is now open for eligible Solomon Islanders.

Australia Awards Scholarships provide successful Solomon Islanders with the skills and knowledge to drive change and influence economic and social development in Solomon Islands.

Australian High Commissioner, Roderick Brazier, encourages all eligible women and men to apply. "The Australia Awards program demonstrates Australia’s commitment to providing education opportunities to improve social development and stimulate economic growth in Solomon Islands. It is an excellent opportunity to develop leadership and new knowledge" said High Commissioner Brazier.

Priority fields for 2018 include – health (excluding medicine), gender equality, education (postgraduate only), engineering, economics, business, law, information technology, accounting, fisheries, environment, agriculture and statistics.

Scholarships are merit based and applicants will be assessed on their leadership potential, academic competence and their potential to impact on development challenges in Solomon Islands.

In the Solomon Islands, Australia provides two types of Scholarships:

Australia Awards Scholarships (AAS) – this award provides opportunities for Solomon Islanders to study and obtain an undergraduate or postgraduate qualification from Australian universities.

Australia Award Pacific Scholarships (AAPS) - this award provides Solomon Islanders with the opportunity to study and obtain undergraduate and postgraduate qualifications from tertiary institutions in the pacific.

Online applications are available for those wanting to study in Australia through http://oasis.dfat.gov.au.

Online applications close on 30 April 2017.

Applicants are advised to ensure all documents are completed before submitting final applications.

Application forms can be collected from the guardhouse at the Australian High Commission, corner of Hibiscus Avenue and Mud Alley.

The Australia Awards Scholarship team will be visiting schools and Provinces to promote the Awards. In addition, on Thursdays the scholarship team will provide information at the Australian High Commission Annex, Heritage Park, from 11am – 12pm.

Hard copy application forms must be received by the Australian High Commission in Honiara by 4pm Monday 1 May. Postal applications to PO Box 589 Honiara, Solomon Islands will also be accepted and must be received by 1 May.

Press Release: Australian High Commission Office