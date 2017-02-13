APTC-SINU Joint Hospitality Training Initiative

Training has commenced for 16 female Solomon Islands students undertaking the Certificate III in Hospitality (multi-skill small accommodation) program delivered by the Australia-Pacific Technical College (APTC) at the Solomon Islands National University’s (SINU) Institute of Tourism and Hospitality.

This is part of the existing partnership agreement that was signed between APTC and SINU in 2016 to jointly provide international standard technical training for Solomon Islands citizens.

APTC is an innovative, Australian Government funded program, providing Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) across the Pacific. APTC collaborates with governments, industry partners, employers and national TVET providers like SINU, to support and strengthen TVET training in the region.

The competency-based training, which will last over a period of 22 weeks, has been specially designed to take account of the hospitality and tourism industry in the Solomon Islands and will include housekeeping, front of house and cookery components.

It is aimed at not only developing the knowledge of the students, but also enhancing their ability to demonstrate new skills while employing a professional approach once they return to the workforce.

APTC Country Manager - Solomon Islands, Ms Pamela Morgan said that with the development of the tourism industry in the Solomon Islands, the training will assist with providing a pool of industry-ready graduates.

She added that it is hoped that these graduates will assist with raising service standards in the industry.

SINU Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Basil Marasinghe stated: “The skills and knowledge to be developed are what graduates need to assist in improving the Solomon Islands as a whole”.

Dean of the SINU School of Business and Management, Dr Daniel Lund explained that because of the practical nature of the course, it will be extremely beneficial to individuals seeking work as well as making a difference for industry and the nation.

Director of SINU’s Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Mr Charlie Panakera, said that a collaborative approach to training and upskilling between ITH and APTC is essential in many skill areas.

“This is to ensure graduates have the appropriate skills to be absorbed into the workforce as well as empowered to be self-employed,” he mentioned.

“I am looking forward to getting more skills and knowledge to assist me in the future as I plan to operate my own café,” said Ms Junese Gamara, a student undertaking the program.

The training is being conducted by Australian trainer, Mr William Hetherington, and Ms Molina Kwato’o.

APTC offers training to students from 14 Pacific countries and has campuses in Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands and Vanuatu. Applications are currently being accepted for APTC courses.

Press Release: APTC